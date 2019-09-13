|
Cotter Sheila Patricia 04.03.1931 - 06.09.19
Sheila passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday 6th September.
Thank you to all the staff on Charlecote Ward for their care and compassion . Sheila was a much loved mum, Nan/Grandma, Great-Grandma, and friend to many.
The Funeral will be held to celebrate her life on Saturday 21st September, 11am at The North Chapel, Oakley Woods. All welcome to attend; wearing something blue if possible.
Family flowers only; donations to British Heart Foundation and Dementia UK via John Taylor's Leamington Spa.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 13, 2019