BONEHILL Sheila We would like to thank all family and friends for coming to celebrate
the life of our dear Sheila.
Special thanks to the
Rev. Craig Bird for
his guidance and support.
The family also wish to remember the kindness shown by Nurse Rachel and Dr Keys at the Priory Medical Centre also the Eversleigh Nursing Home in Leamington Spa who looked after Sheila so well in those final weeks and for the lovely flowers sent in remembrance of her.
Finally, thanks must go to Sharon and her team at John Taylor Funeral Directors, Lindsey for creating the beautiful floral tributes and to everyone who generously gave to
The Alzheimer's Society and
the Salvation Army.
Philip, Peter and Families.
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 13, 2019