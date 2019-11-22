|
Bonehill Sheila
(nee Reynolds) Of George Road, Emscote, Warwick
(originally from North Rock, Saltisford)
Passed away peacefully on
17th November at the Eversleigh Nursing Home, Leamington Spa.
Loving wife of the late Geoffrey
(died 2016), much loved mum to
Philip and Peter, mother-in-law to
Judy and Kay, grandma to Amy, Abigail, Lee and James, loving great-grandma to Megan, Nahla, Nia and Skye.
A celebration of Sheila's life will take place on Wednesday 4th December at 2.30pm at Oakley Wood Crematorium, South Chapel. At Sheila's request please wear bright clothes.
Family flowers only but
donations, if desired, may be made payable to either The salvation Army or Alzheimer's Society at the end of the service in the donation box provided.
Any enquiries to John Taylor Funeralcare on 01926 426052.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 22, 2019