Shaun Coles

Shaun Coles Notice
COLES Shaun Lee Loving Husband, Devoted Father and Grandfather.
Passed away peacefully at
Leamington Rehabilitation Hospital
on 13th August 2019.
Aged 52 years.

The Funeral Service will be held at Cannon Hill Chapel Canley Crematorium Coventry on
19th September 2019 at 10.30.
Family flowers only, donations may be made in memory of Shaun to
Headway. These may be made at the funeral service or via JustGiving at
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare
.co.uk
Further information may be obtained from the Funeral Director at:
The Co-operative Funeralcare
46 Warwick Road
Kenilworth
Warwickshire
CV8 1HH
Tel. 01926 856699
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 13, 2019
