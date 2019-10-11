Home

McGIVERN
James Died peacefully on
29th September 2019, aged 87.
Beloved husband of Angela,
father of Anne, Ian and Paul, Grandfather to Daniel and Matt.

Funeral service to take place at
St Peter's Church, Leamington Spa at 2.30, 14th October, and a cremation to follow attended
by family members only,
at Oakley Wood.
Family flowers only
but donations if desired to
James Hirons care home, through https://www.justgiving.com/
crowdfunding/jimmcgivern
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 11, 2019
