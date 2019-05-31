|
YOUNG Sarah
'Sally'
(née Gaskins) Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 18th May 2019.
Loving wife of Brian, mum of Jennifer, Daniel, Louise and much loved nanny.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 11th June at 12.00 noon at
St. Margaret's Church, Whitnash.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be given at the end of the service and will go to one of the family's chosen charities.
Enquiries to Warwick Funeral Care 01926 490780
Published in Leamington Courier on May 31, 2019
