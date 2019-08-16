Home

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
13:30
South Chapel, Oakley Wood Crematorium
Bishops Tachbrook
Leamington Spa CV33 9QP
Ruth Flowers Notice
FLOWERS Ruth Margaret Much loved Auntie of Penny,
Tracey, Selena & Tina.

Passed away peacefully at Warwick Hospital on 1st August 2019,
aged 88 years.

Will be deeply missed by all
her family and friends.

The funeral service is to be held on Friday 30th August at 1.30pm in the South Chapel, Oakley Wood Crematorium, Bishops Tachbrook, Leamington Spa CV33 9QP.

Dress code: No black please.

Family flowers only. Donations on
the day to Cancer Research UK
and British Heart Foundation.
Alternatively please send cheques
made payable to the charity c/o
Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors,
22 Warwick Road, Kenilworth CV8 1HE
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 16, 2019
