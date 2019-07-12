Home

Notice Condolences

Russell Stacey Notice
STACEY Russell Anthony Passed away peacefully on the 20th June 2019, aged 66.
Much loved brother of Christopher, Philip and Nicholas.
Russell will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place Oakley Wood Crematorium, South Chapel on Tuesday 16th July at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired can be made directly to
'MS Society' or via
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 12, 2019
