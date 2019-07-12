|
Godfrey Russell Lee Treasured birthday memories of our dear son for July 14th
A ray of sunshine came and went;
A beautiful treasure only lent.
In God's keeping quietly asleep;
Our son, much loved, but couldn't keep.
Sad and sudden was the call;
So dearly loved by one and all.
Your memory is as sweet today;
As on the day you got took away.
We would give the whole world
if only we could say,
Happy birthday Russ to you today.
Lots of love Russ,
Dad and Nina xxx
Published in Leamington Courier on July 12, 2019