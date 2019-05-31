GODFREY Russell Lee

Treasured memories of our dear son who died 3rd June 1984,

aged 18 years



Something will remind us;

we never know just when,

It might be something someone says, and it all comes back again.

The times we spent together;

the happiness; the fun,

Then once again we feel the pain,

of life without our son.

It's said that time's a healer;

we're not sure that this is true.

There's not a day goes by Russ;

that we don't cry for you.



Every day in some small way,

we think of you.

Lots of love Russ,

Dad and Nina xxx Published in Leamington Courier on May 31, 2019