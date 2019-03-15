|
Phillips Roy
Passed away after a short illness on 25th February 2019.
Loving husband to his late wife Cindy and partner to Sheila.
Beloved Dad, Father-in-law and Grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral to take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium South Chapel at 2:30pm on Monday 25th March
followed by a wake at the Leopard Bishops Tachbrook.
All welcome.
Flowers welcome or donations to British Heart Foundation
or Cancer Research in the
donation box provided at the service or to be sent to Henry Ison & Sons,
2 Leam Terrace, L/Spa, CV31 1BB
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
