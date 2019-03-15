Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
14:30
Oakley Wood Crematorium South Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Phillips

Notice Condolences

Roy Phillips Notice
Phillips Roy



Passed away after a short illness on 25th February 2019.

Loving husband to his late wife Cindy and partner to Sheila.
Beloved Dad, Father-in-law and Grandad.

He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.

Funeral to take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium South Chapel at 2:30pm on Monday 25th March
followed by a wake at the Leopard Bishops Tachbrook.

All welcome.

Flowers welcome or donations to British Heart Foundation
or Cancer Research in the
donation box provided at the service or to be sent to Henry Ison & Sons,
2 Leam Terrace, L/Spa, CV31 1BB
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.