|
|
|
Pavier Roy William Passed away peacefully
in Myton Hospice on
27th May 2019, aged 79.
Reunited with his loving wife, Joyce.
Will be sadly missed by his daughters, Sarah, Emma and Clare, sons-in-law Ken, Nathan and Rod, granddaughters, Katie & Emma his sister Annette
and his friends and family.
The funeral service will be held
on Monday 1st July at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired can be made to Myton Hospice at the end of the service in the donation box provided.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 14, 2019
Read More