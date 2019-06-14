|
Kyberd Rosemary Ann
'Roses' Passed away at home after
a losing battle and a brave fight on
25th May 2019 aged 55 years.
A beloved partner of Lawrence Gilfillan.
Much loved mum of Amanda.
Grandma to Connie and Logan and
a great friend too many.
She will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Funeral Service will take place at
Holy Trinity Church, Leamington Spa
on Friday 21 st June 2019 at 10:30am followed by a private family burial.
All flowers welcome in care of
John Taylor Funeral Service,
1-3 Russell Terrace,
Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Donations if desired for
University Hospital Coventry
may be left in the collection box available at the service.
The family would like to thank the
Rapid Response Team and
District Nurses for their support.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 14, 2019
