|
|
|
HARRIS Rosemary Beloved daughter of the late
Sarah and Jim and much loved
sister of Mary (deceased).
Loving sister to Dorothy and
special aunt and great aunt.
Died peacefully in Warwick Hospital
on Friday 25th October,
after a short illness, aged 75.
Funeral service will be held at
Canley Crematorium,
Cannon Hill Chapel, Coventry on Tuesday 12th November at 10.30am. Normal dress please.
Donations may be made in memory
of Rosemary to People in Action.
These may be made at the funeral
service. Further information may be
obtained from the Funeral Director.
The Co-operative Funeralcare
46 Warwick Road
Kenilworth
Warwickshire
CV8 1HH
Tel. 01926 856699
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 8, 2019