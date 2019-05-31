|
BARNEVELD Rosanne Mayer Passed away peacefully at
Helen Ley Care Centre, Leamington Spa on 20th of May 2019,
aged 86 years
Rosanne will be greatly missed
by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium in
South Chapel On Friday 14th June at 11:30am
Family flowers only please,
Donations if desired for
Castel Froma Neuro Care may be left in the collection box available at the service or paid directly to Castel Froma Neuro Care by contacting
Jamie Harrison via the website www.castelfroma.org.uk reference:RBarneveld
Published in Leamington Courier on May 31, 2019
