John Taylor Funeral Service
178 Warwick Road
Kenilworth, Warwickshire CV8 1HU
01926 854261
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:45
The Christadelphian Hall
Warwick Road
Kenilworth
Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
14:00
Kenilworth Cemetery
Oaks Road
Rosalind Lomas Notice
LOMAS Rosalind On Friday 1st November 2019,
died peacefully at home
"One life lived, many lives touched."
Funeral service on
Monday 25th November at 12:45pm
at The Christadelphian Hall,
Warwick Road, Kenilworth.
Burial at 2pm at
Kenilworth Cemetery, Oaks Road.
No mourning clothes please.
Flowers if wished, or donations to Hospice at Home, The Shakespeare Hospice, Church Lane, Shottery, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 9HQ
Any enquiries to John Taylor Funeralcare, 178 Warwick Road, Kenilworth
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 15, 2019
