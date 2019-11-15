|
|
|
LOMAS Rosalind On Friday 1st November 2019,
died peacefully at home
"One life lived, many lives touched."
Funeral service on
Monday 25th November at 12:45pm
at The Christadelphian Hall,
Warwick Road, Kenilworth.
Burial at 2pm at
Kenilworth Cemetery, Oaks Road.
No mourning clothes please.
Flowers if wished, or donations to Hospice at Home, The Shakespeare Hospice, Church Lane, Shottery, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 9HQ
Any enquiries to John Taylor Funeralcare, 178 Warwick Road, Kenilworth
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 15, 2019