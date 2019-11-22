Home

Ronald Lovell Notice
LOVELL Ronald
'Ron' Passed away suddenly on the 26th October 2019, aged 91.
Beloved husband of
the late Edna Lovell.
Ron will be sadly missed
by all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Tuesday
3rd December 2019 at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to 'Myton Hospice' via
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk or c/o
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 22, 2019
