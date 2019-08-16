Home

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
13:15
Kenilworth Methodist Church
Priory Road
Kenilworth
Treves Ron Died peacefully on
2nd August 2019, aged 89.
Beloved husband to Babs and
Dad to Linda and Mike, he will be
much-missed by his family and friends.
The family thank Kenilworth Grange Care Home and Warwick Hospital for the excellent care Ron received.
A Service to Celebrate
Ron's Life will be held on
Thursday 29th August 2019 at
Kenilworth Methodist Church,
Priory Road, Kenilworth CV8 1LQ
at 1:15pm
Family flowers only please but donations to Prostate Cancer UK
may be made at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 16, 2019
