WHITE Robert Frank Sunrise: 27/8/1958
Sunset: 06/09/2019
61 Years
Our hearts have been torn apart by the sudden loss of our dear beloved.
No words can describe
the way we are feeling,
when our greater love has left us.
Departed from our lives but lives on in our hearts forever more.
Love means everything.
Very much loved by his
Mum, Dad (Deceased),
Brother Geoff, Sister Gilly,
Brother in Law Grev and all of his extended family and friends
at Falstaff House.
He will be greatly missed.
The service of thanks giving is at
St Laurence's Church, Bidford on Avon
on Wednesday 16 th October at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to 'Falstaff House'
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 4, 2019