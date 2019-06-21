|
PEARCE Dr Robert Handel Of Nuneaton.
Formerly of Wellesbourne and Warwick.
Well respected and long serving GP
to the people of Warwick.
Passed away peacefully at home on 11th June 2019, aged 81 years.
Dear Husband of the late
Dawn Marion Pearce and the
late Anne Catherine Pearce,
much loved Father of
Caroline, Philip and Michael
and a proud Grandfather and
Great Grandfather.
He will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on
Monday 24th June at 3.00pm.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired to
Myton Hospice, may be sent c/o
Devall & Son Funeral Directors,
or made online via www.devallandson.com.
Devall & Son Funeral Directors,
The Green, Attleborough,
Nuneaton, CV11 4FJ
Tel: 02476 375665.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 21, 2019
