Black Robert Miller
(Bob)
Sadly passed away at home on the 12th March 2019, aged 71 years.
Bob will be missed by all his family, friends and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Funeral service will take place
on 25th March at 10.00am in
Charter Chapel, Canley Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Myton Hospice, Warwick can be sent c/o Franklin & Hawkins Funeral Directors, 333 Tile Hill Lane,
Coventry CV4 9DU
Telephone 024 7647 3000
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
