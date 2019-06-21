Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Leamington Spa
12 Parade
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4DW
019264 28665
Richard Strangward

Notice

Richard Strangward Notice
STRANGWARD Richard Passed away peacefully on the 11th June 2019, aged 84.
Beloved husband of Gillian, much loved Dad to Lynn and Julian,
beloved Grandad to
Christopher and Laura.
Richard will be sadly missed by all
of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel on
Monday 8th July 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only,
but donations, if desired,
can be made directly to
'Dementia UK' or via www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk

Published in Leamington Courier on June 21, 2019
