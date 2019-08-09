|
|
|
Dingley Reginald Sadly passed away after a long illness on 22nd July, aged 88 years.
Much loved Father of Wendy and the late Christopher and Deborah,
a loving Grandad to Christopher.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 15th August at
St James Church, Southam at 1.30pm followed by Cremation at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel.
Flowers or donations if preferred
to Parkinson's UK.
All enquiries C/O Henry Ison and Son Funeral Directors, Binley Road, Coventry, CV3 1FQ. Tel: 02476 458665
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 9, 2019