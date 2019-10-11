Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Leamington Spa
12 Parade
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4DW
019264 28665
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Cox

Notice Condolences

Reginald Cox Notice
COX Reginald 'Reg' Passed away suddenly on the 5th October 2019, aged 90.

Much loved Husband of Pat (Dec'd),
Dad of Sally, Michael and Denise, Gramps and Double Gramps to Ben, Laura, Amy, Sophie, Jessica,
Emerson and Joshua.

Reg will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel on Thursday
24th October at 10.30am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, can be made to 'WNAA' via
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.