|
|
|
COX Reginald 'Reg' Passed away suddenly on the 5th October 2019, aged 90.
Much loved Husband of Pat (Dec'd),
Dad of Sally, Michael and Denise, Gramps and Double Gramps to Ben, Laura, Amy, Sophie, Jessica,
Emerson and Joshua.
Reg will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel on Thursday
24th October at 10.30am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, can be made to 'WNAA' via
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 11, 2019