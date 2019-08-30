Home

Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00
Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel
Raymond Hirons Notice
HIRONS Raymond Walter Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on the 14th August 2019, aged 79 years old.
Much loved by all his family, friends and Archie, he will be greatly missed by all.
The funeral will be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel,
on Friday 6th September at 10am.
Family flowers only, donations in Ray's memory, if desired, may be made to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enquiries to John Taylor Funeralcare 01926 426052
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 30, 2019
