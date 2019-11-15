Home

Godfrey Phyllis Mary Passed away on 3rd November 2019, aged 104 years.

A beloved wife of the late
Frederick William Godfrey.
Much loved mum of
John, Peter and James.

She will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.

Funeral service will take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium
in the North Chapel on
Tuesday 26th November at 2pm.

Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Cancer Research may be left in the collection box available at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 15, 2019
