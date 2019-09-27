Home

BUSHELL Philomena
(Phyllis) Passed away peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her loving family,
on 16th September 2019,
aged 70 years.
Funeral service takes place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium
(North Chapel) on Wednesday 9th October at 1.00 p.m.
Bright clothing would be appreciated!
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu
(to be divided between 'Myton Hospice' and the 'Warwicks. & Northants. Air Ambulance') may be sent
c/o R. Locke and Son, The Precinct, Wellesbourne, CV35 9NL.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 27, 2019
