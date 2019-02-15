Home

Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
13:00
Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel
Philip Pratt Notice
Pratt Philip (Phil) Sadly passed away on Friday 8th February 2019 at home.
Husband to the late Kath and father to the late Steve and the late Katrina.
Loving Grandfather to Richard and David and beloved 'Poppy' to Isobella, Henry, Matthias and Seren. Father in Law to Carol Pratt and Peter Coad.

Funeral service to take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel at 13:00 on Friday 8th March 2019.
Family flowers only please to
W Goodwin and Sons, Southam.
Donations to Cancer Research - may be left at the service or sent c/o
W Goodwin and Sons.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
