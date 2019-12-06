|
|
|
Romer Peter Alec Passed away
peacefully at home on
21st November 2019.
Much loved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
A thanksgiving service to celebrate Peter's life will take place on
Friday 13th December, 12.15pm at Lillington Free Church, CV32 7AL.
At 11am on the same date there will
be a short service at the North Chapel, Oakley Wood Crematorium, CV33 9QP. Any friends unable to attend the thanksgiving service are welcome.
Family flowers only please,
there will be a retiring collection
in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 6, 2019