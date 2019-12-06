Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Romer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Romer

Notice Condolences

Peter Romer Notice
Romer Peter Alec Passed away
peacefully at home on
21st November 2019.
Much loved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
A thanksgiving service to celebrate Peter's life will take place on
Friday 13th December, 12.15pm at Lillington Free Church, CV32 7AL.
At 11am on the same date there will
be a short service at the North Chapel, Oakley Wood Crematorium, CV33 9QP. Any friends unable to attend the thanksgiving service are welcome.
Family flowers only please,
there will be a retiring collection
in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -