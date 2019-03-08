Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Ritchie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Ritchie

Notice Condolences

Peter Ritchie Notice
RITCHIE Peter Peter passed away peacefully on Monday 25th February.
Beloved husband of Doreen, much loved dad to John and Mark.
Sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The service of remembrance will take place at St Mary's Church, Warwick at 2:30pm on Friday 22nd March.
Family flowers only but donations in Peter's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Research UK and be left in the donation box provided at the end of the service of remembrance.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.