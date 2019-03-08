|
RITCHIE Peter Peter passed away peacefully on Monday 25th February.
Beloved husband of Doreen, much loved dad to John and Mark.
Sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The service of remembrance will take place at St Mary's Church, Warwick at 2:30pm on Friday 22nd March.
Family flowers only but donations in Peter's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Research UK and be left in the donation box provided at the end of the service of remembrance.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
