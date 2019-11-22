|
|
|
NEAL Peter Passed away suddenly on
November 10th 2019, aged 83.
Much loved husband and soulmate to Olive for 64 years.
Dad to Lynda, Julie and Jackie.
Father in law to Chris, Mick and Ade.
Loving grandad to Stacey, Claire, Craig, Faye, Charlotte, Marc and
partners Jan, Jay, Ciara and Fay.
Great grandad to Ellison and Maeve.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service to take place on December 10th at 11am at
St. Paul's Church, Warwick followed by burial at Warwick Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Help for Heroes and
St. John's Ambulance.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 22, 2019