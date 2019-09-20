|
|
|
MOUND Peter Passed away peacefully on
3rd September 2019, aged 79.
Much loved Dad, Stepdad
and Grandad.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 25th September at 11am at Sun Rising Natural Burial Ground CV35 0DG and afterwards at
The Castle at Edge Hill OX15 6DJ.
All welcome.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, to
The Salvation Army JustGiving at www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
Further information may be obtained from the Funeral Director at:
The Co-operative Funeralcare
46 Warwick Road
Kenilworth
Warwickshire
CV8 1HH
Tel. 01926 856699
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 20, 2019