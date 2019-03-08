|
Jackson Peter Passed away peacefully
on the 26th February 2019, aged 88.
Beloved husband of the late Cynthia,
much loved Dad of
Mark, Andrew and Paul.
Beloved grandad of Jamie,
Caitlin, Leo and Ollie.
Sadly missed by all
of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium
(North Chapel) on Wednesday
20th March 2019 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only,
but donations if desired to
Myton Hospice or via
www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa,
CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
