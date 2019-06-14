Home

Paul Upton

Notice Condolences

Paul Upton Notice
Upton Paul Donald Dearly loved Husband
of Wendy, dearly loved Dad
of Amy, Cathy and Crian,
and beloved Popsy to Mael,
Ealee and Cally (the Greyhound). Loving Brother, Brother-in-law and Uncle.

Sadly passed away on
30th May 2019, aged 65.

Funeral to be held at
Sun Rising Natural Burial Ground, Lower Tysoe on
Wednesday 26th June at 11am.

Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
WNAA & Woodland Trust.
Casual clothes requested.

Enquires to
W G Rathbone, 30 Clarendon Avenue, Leamington Spa, CV32 4RY,
tel 01926425331
Published in Leamington Courier on June 14, 2019
