Paul Potts

Paul Potts Notice
Potts Paul James
(Pottsy) Passed away peacefully on Monday 28th October 2019, following a short illness, aged 56.
Paul was a much loved husband of Christine, a loving and proud father of Daniel and devoted son of
Gillian and the late Jim Potts. He lived in Hampton Magna (Budbrook) for many years, followed by Warwick then Coventry, and worked as a Print Finisher throughout his working life.
A private cremation will be held but we welcome his family and friends to join us in remembering his love for fun and laughter during a memorial gathering at Budbrook Community Centre
on the 23rd November, 4pm-8pm.
In memory of Paul and to help others, please give generously online to: https://www.mytonhospice.org/how-you-can-support-us-2/donate/ and/or https://www.pancreaticcancer.org.uk/donate/ or via the donation box at the gathering.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 8, 2019
