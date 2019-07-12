|
PARKINSON Paul Much loved and devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle,
friend and colleague.
Passed away peacefully at
Myton Hospice on 2nd July 2019,
aged 46 years after a short illness.
Deeply missed by us all.
The funeral service is to be held on Monday 22nd July at
St Charles Borromeo Church, Hampton-on-the-Hill, Warwick at 11am, followed by private committal.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be given on the day to support those impacted by
Cancer of Unknown Primary or to "CUP Foundation- Jo's friends" c/o Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors, 22 Warwick Road, Kenilworth, CV8 1HE. All enquiries to 01926 258626.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 12, 2019