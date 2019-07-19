Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:30
St Peter's Roman Catholic Church
Leamington Spa
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
14:00
Oakley Wood North Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Wright

Notice Condolences

Patricia Wright Notice
WRIGHT Patricia Mary
'Pat'
(née Thurlow) Passed away peacefully
on 2nd July 2019.
Loving wife of Joseph and a devoted mother to Isobel, Alison and Karen,
a much loved nanna
and great-grandmother.
A reception into
St Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Leamington Spa will take place on Thursday 1st August at 5pm;
A Requiem Mass will be held on
Friday 2nd August at 12.30pm,
followed by a cremation at
Oakley Wood North Chapel at 2pm.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, to The Stroke Association can be made at the end of the service
in the donation box provided.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.