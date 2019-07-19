|
|
|
WRIGHT Patricia Mary
'Pat'
(née Thurlow) Passed away peacefully
on 2nd July 2019.
Loving wife of Joseph and a devoted mother to Isobel, Alison and Karen,
a much loved nanna
and great-grandmother.
A reception into
St Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Leamington Spa will take place on Thursday 1st August at 5pm;
A Requiem Mass will be held on
Friday 2nd August at 12.30pm,
followed by a cremation at
Oakley Wood North Chapel at 2pm.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, to The Stroke Association can be made at the end of the service
in the donation box provided.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 19, 2019