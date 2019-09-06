Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Leamington Spa
12 Parade
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4DW
019264 28665
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:30
Oakley Wood Crematorium South Chapel
Patricia Lawrence Notice
LAWRENCE Patricia 'Pat' Passed away peacefully at Four Ways Care Home on
24th August 2019
aged 93 years.

Beloved wife of the late Jack,
loving mum of David, mother-in-law of Julie, grandmother of Mark and his partner Becky and great-grandmother of Bobby and Louie.
A much loved lady who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

The Funeral Service will be held in the South Chapel at Oakley Wood Crematorium, on Thursday 12th September at 11.30am.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, may be made in memory of Pat to the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance. These may be made at the funeral service, via JustGiving at www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk or sent
directly to the Funeral Directors.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 The Parade, Leamington Spa,
CV32 4DW, Tel: 01926 428665
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 6, 2019
