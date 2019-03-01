|
|
|
COOPER Patricia Joyce
'Pat' Of Leamington Spa.
Passed away peacefully on 20th February 2019,
aged 84 years.
Devoted wife to Bill.
Loving Mum to Anne, Stephen, Timothy, Michael and Lindsey.
Proud Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Margaret's Church, Whitnash
on Thursday 14th March at 1pm.
Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society, c/o W.G.Rathbone, 30 Clarendon Avenue, Leamington Spa CV32 4RY
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
