Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
13:00
St. Margaret's Church
Whitnash
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Cooper

Notice Condolences

Patricia Cooper Notice
COOPER Patricia Joyce
'Pat' Of Leamington Spa.
Passed away peacefully on 20th February 2019,
aged 84 years.
Devoted wife to Bill.
Loving Mum to Anne, Stephen, Timothy, Michael and Lindsey.
Proud Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Margaret's Church, Whitnash
on Thursday 14th March at 1pm.
Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society, c/o W.G.Rathbone, 30 Clarendon Avenue, Leamington Spa CV32 4RY
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.