Buswell Patricia Ann
(Pat) 25.10.38- 7.6.19
Aged 80 years.
Wife of the late Gordon,
much loved mum to Debbie, Tina, Martin and the late Ian, mother-in-law to Annie and Gordon and a dearly loved nan and great-nan (nanny toad)
to all her grandchildren.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral to take place on
Friday 5th July at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel at 11.30am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Myton Hospice can be
made at the end of the service in
the donation box provided.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 21, 2019
