Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
14:30
Canley Crematorium, Charter Chapel
Pamela Speight Notice
SPEIGHT Pamela Jean Cardiff born Pamela, much loved wife of the late Peter Speight, passed away peacefully in Warwick Hospital on
2nd February aged 92 years.

She will be dearly missed
by her many friends.

The funeral service is to be held on Thursday 28th February
at 2.30pm at Canley Crematorium, Charter Chapel.

No flowers please. Donations on the day to the Dogs Trust Kenilworth. Alternatively please send cheques made payable to the charity c/o
Henry Ison and Sons Funeral Directors, 22 Warwick Road, Kenilworth, CV8 1HE.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
