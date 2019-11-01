Home

POWERED BY

Services
W G Rathbone Funeral Directors
30 Clarendon Avenue
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4RY
01926 425331
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar Menge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar Menge

Notice

Oscar Menge Notice
MENGE Oscar Oscar's family would like to thank all who attended his funeral, thanks also for the messages of support and sympathy and all the cards and generous donations made to
The Donkey Sanctuary.
A special thank you to Sam Day and the wonderful team of District Nurses who cared so well for Oscar over the last 8 months. Many thanks also to the staff at Home First and Facilitate Care for their kindness and compassion during the last few weeks of Oscar's life.
Finally, a big thank you to Michelle, Kim and all the staff at WG Rathbone Funeral Directors, for their outstanding service and their graciousness,
it is very much appreciated.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -