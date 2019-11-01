|
MENGE Oscar Oscar's family would like to thank all who attended his funeral, thanks also for the messages of support and sympathy and all the cards and generous donations made to
The Donkey Sanctuary.
A special thank you to Sam Day and the wonderful team of District Nurses who cared so well for Oscar over the last 8 months. Many thanks also to the staff at Home First and Facilitate Care for their kindness and compassion during the last few weeks of Oscar's life.
Finally, a big thank you to Michelle, Kim and all the staff at WG Rathbone Funeral Directors, for their outstanding service and their graciousness,
it is very much appreciated.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 1, 2019