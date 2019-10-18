|
|
|
MENGE Oscar Passed away on 5th. October, 2019 aged 95 years.
Devoted husband to the late Eileen. Loving father of Ray and Christine.
Much loved grandad (Grantsie) to Ashleigh, Tom and Holly.
Will be greatly missed by all
who knew him.
The funeral will take place on
Tuesday, 22nd October, 2019 at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel at 10:00 a.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Donkey Sanctuary c/o W.G. Rathbone Funeral Directors,
30 Clarendon Avenue, Leamington Spa, CV32 4RY. Tel: 01926 425331
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 18, 2019