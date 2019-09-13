|
Rudenko Olga
Sadly passed away on
26th August 2019,
aged 94 years.
Much loved mother to Sonia,
Grandma to Julie and Great -Grandma to two great-grandchildren.
Service to be held at
St Mary Immaculate Church,
West Street, Warwick
on Tuesday 24th September at 11.30am.
The wake will be held at
The Old Fourpenny Hotel,
Crompton Street, Warwick,
following the burial at
Warwick Cemetery.
Flowers or donations to Dementia UK are welcome care of
John Taylor, 1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 13, 2019