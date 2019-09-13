Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Rudenko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga Rudenko

Notice Condolences

Olga Rudenko Notice
Rudenko Olga
Sadly passed away on
26th August 2019,
aged 94 years.

Much loved mother to Sonia,
Grandma to Julie and Great -Grandma to two great-grandchildren.

Service to be held at
St Mary Immaculate Church,
West Street, Warwick
on Tuesday 24th September at 11.30am.
The wake will be held at
The Old Fourpenny Hotel,
Crompton Street, Warwick,
following the burial at
Warwick Cemetery.

Flowers or donations to Dementia UK are welcome care of
John Taylor, 1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.

Forever in our hearts.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.