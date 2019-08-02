|
|
|
Ives Norman "Bill" Irene, Penny and Barry and families express sincere thanks to relatives and friends for all their support and condolences received during the
sad loss of Norman "Bill" Ives.
Also grateful thanks to the doctors and nurses at Victoria ward, Warwick Hospital for their care and compassion, Zoe and staff at John Taylor Funeralcare for their caring and efficient service and for the generous donations towards the Lifeboat at Wells-next-the-Sea.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 2, 2019