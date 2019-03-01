|
MAHONEY Nora Sadly passed away in hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on 15th February 2019, aged 84 years.
Much loved wife, mother, nan
and great nan.
She will be greatly missed
by family and friends.
Funeral Mass takes place at the Catholic Church of Our Lady &
St. Wulstan, Southam on
Friday 15th March at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired (for the 'British Heart
Foundation'), may be sent c/o
R Locke & Son, Southam Street, Kineton CV35 0JN.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
