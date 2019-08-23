Home

J Deeley & Son
322/4 Kenilworth Road
Balsall Common, West Midlands CV7 7ER
01676 534327
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
09:30
St Francis Church
Warwick Road
Kenilworth
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00
The Saxon Mill
Coventry Road
Guys Cliffe, Warwick
Niall Bailey Notice
Bailey Niall Patrick Joseph Died after a short illness at
Myton Hospice, Warwick,
on Saturday evening, 17th August 2019. The funeral will be held at
9.30am, Friday, 30th August
at St Francis Church,
Warwick Road, Kenilworth,
followed by a private family burial. Afterwards at Noon, a celebration of his life at The Saxon Mill, Coventry Road, Guys Cliffe, Warwick, CV34 5YN. No flowers please.
Donations, if desired, to Myton Hospice c/o J Deeley & Son, Funeral Directors, 322/4 Kenilworth Road, Balsall Common, CV7 7ER
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 23, 2019
