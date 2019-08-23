|
Bailey Niall Patrick Joseph Died after a short illness at
Myton Hospice, Warwick,
on Saturday evening, 17th August 2019. The funeral will be held at
9.30am, Friday, 30th August
at St Francis Church,
Warwick Road, Kenilworth,
followed by a private family burial. Afterwards at Noon, a celebration of his life at The Saxon Mill, Coventry Road, Guys Cliffe, Warwick, CV34 5YN. No flowers please.
Donations, if desired, to Myton Hospice c/o J Deeley & Son, Funeral Directors, 322/4 Kenilworth Road, Balsall Common, CV7 7ER
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 23, 2019