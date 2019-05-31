|
|
|
Davies Neville Aged 80
formerly of Hyde Place
passed away peacefully with his family with him on May 15th 2019.
Dearly loved and devoted husband of Gloria, much loved dad to Angela and Mark, grandad to Dean and Maddie
and great grandad to Willow.
Service at Octon Crematoirum on
7th June at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o Ernest Brigham Funeral Director,
51 St John Street, Bridlington,
YO16 7NN.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 31, 2019
